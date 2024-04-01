Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 7,395 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Columbia India Consumer ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 16.84% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 171,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

INCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. 18,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,872. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.