Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,194,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,242. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

