Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

OTIS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.78. 448,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.