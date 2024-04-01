Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.58. 4,959,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,013. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

