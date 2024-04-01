Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ouster
Ouster Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.