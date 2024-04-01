Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.08

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$71.08 and last traded at C$71.00, with a volume of 94392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.86.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.3053892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

