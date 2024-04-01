PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Down 0%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.28 and last traded at $123.87. 201,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,288,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.