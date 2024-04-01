Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 786,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

