PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $58.39 million and $321,024.99 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.21590394 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $348,295.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

