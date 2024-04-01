Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) versus GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Head-To-Head Review

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) and Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Palfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -31.47% -66.07% -27.92% Palfinger N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Palfinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $39.70 million 1.24 -$15.04 million ($0.63) -3.13 Palfinger N/A N/A N/A $1.17 25.20

Analyst Recommendations

Palfinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenPower Motor. GreenPower Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palfinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GreenPower Motor and Palfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Palfinger 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 221.49%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Palfinger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Palfinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, railways, waste management and recycling, forestry, state institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

