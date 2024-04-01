Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.