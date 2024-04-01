Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.