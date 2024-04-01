Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $551.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $308.26 and a twelve month high of $561.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.