Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PH traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $551.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $308.26 and a twelve month high of $561.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.
Several brokerages recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
