Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 55,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. 1,374,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

