Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.84. 766,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,621. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

