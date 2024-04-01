Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after buying an additional 700,298 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after buying an additional 543,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Fortive Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $85.38. 210,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,725. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

