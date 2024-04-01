Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

