Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $19.81 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $479.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,027. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.93 and a 200-day moving average of $430.90. The company has a market capitalization of $383.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

