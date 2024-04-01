Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,071.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.84. 52,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

