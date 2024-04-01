Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $64.28. 1,059,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.