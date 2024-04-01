Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Comcast by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after buying an additional 4,437,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Comcast Stock Down 3.0 %
Comcast stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
