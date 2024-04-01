Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,688 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,176,630 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,839,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $57.07. 78,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,612. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.