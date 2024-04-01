Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 59,390 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 475,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

