Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 702 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,802. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.38.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

