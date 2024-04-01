Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock remained flat at $11.94 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 957,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,989. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $188,486,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.