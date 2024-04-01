PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Trading Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ:PAVMZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,698. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

