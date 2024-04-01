PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.06. 2,438,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,086,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

