PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 780838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 and sold 180,000 shares worth $10,074,600. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

