Pepe (PEPE) Price Reaches $0.0000

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Pepe has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Pepe token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $968.00 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000845 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 353 active market(s) with $984,770,647.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.