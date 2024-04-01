PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepGen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEPG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,487. The company has a market capitalization of $485.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. PepGen has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $17.51.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
