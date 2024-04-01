PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepGen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at PepGen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,557,593 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,667,464.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of PEPG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,487. The company has a market capitalization of $485.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. PepGen has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

