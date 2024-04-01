PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 132,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $176.14 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $242.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

