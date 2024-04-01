Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after buying an additional 563,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $26,728,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. 54,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,114. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Further Reading

