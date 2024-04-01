Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,500 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 1.1 %
LAAC stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $876.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
