Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,500 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 1.1 %

LAAC stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $876.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.