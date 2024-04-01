Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 999,500 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Village Farms International worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 608,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,151. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $146.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

