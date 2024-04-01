Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MDxHealth accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDxHealth were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDXH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the second quarter worth about $73,000.
MDxHealth Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 82,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. MDxHealth SA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDXH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
MDxHealth Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
