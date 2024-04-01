Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,247 shares during the period. FlexShopper comprises 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.62% of FlexShopper worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,136. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.18. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

