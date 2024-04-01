Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Donaldson by 809.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 247,243 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,892. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

