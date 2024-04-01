Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 366.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMTI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 120,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

