Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Inuvo makes up about 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.10% of Inuvo worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:INUV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Inuvo

(Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

