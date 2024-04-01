Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 364,320 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain comprises 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Airgain by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.38. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,424. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

