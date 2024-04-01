Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AtriCure worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,095. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

