Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. 146,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

