Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,250 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 549.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 127.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,429 shares of company stock worth $4,959,469. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

