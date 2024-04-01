Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,203. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,624 shares of company stock worth $732,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

