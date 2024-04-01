Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,041,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,194,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.02. The firm has a market cap of $292.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

