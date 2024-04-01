Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

PPTA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.30. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

