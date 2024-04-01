Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,252,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

