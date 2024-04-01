Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 168,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 151,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 16,567,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,385,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

