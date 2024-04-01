PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 10.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.97% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $45,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after buying an additional 829,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.47. 1,021,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

