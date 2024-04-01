Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.91. 369,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,805. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

