Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 1,916 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,170. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,622 shares of company stock worth $1,487,517. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

